[Alton, IL 11/61/14] – The Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis will bring the Alton community together on December 6, 2014 to raise funds to fight and cure arthritis, the nation’s leading cause of disability. This annual holiday-themed event will be held at Knights of Columbus Hall at 8:00 a.m. The Arthritis Foundation expects several hundred participants to take part in the Jingle Bell Run/Walk this year.

Voted as one of the nation’s “Most Incredible Themed Races,” the Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis is an important fundraising event helping to raise funds to help fight and end arthritis, which affects over 50 million Americans, or roughly one in five adults. Contrary to popular belief, arthritis is not an “old person’s” disease. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis that affect people of all ages. In fact, two-thirds of people with arthritis are under the age of 65, including 300,000 children.

Here in Illinois 2,511,000 people suffer with arthritis. Please visit the event website to learn more about arthritis and this year’s Jingle Bell Run/Walk:

http://www.arthritis.org/get-involved/jingle-bell-run-walk/

“When people think of arthritis, they automatically think minor aches and pains, which is far from the truth. Various forms of arthritis can seriously affect joints, muscles, internal organs, eyes, and also claims the lives of nearly 10,000 people each year. This is why the Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis is so important for this community to raise funds and fight to put an end to this serious disease,” said Meagan Fulmer, chief development officer for the Arthritis Foundation.

As the nation’s largest holiday race series, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis offers a five kilometer timed fun run and a one-mile walk with other activities for the entire family. To learn more about the Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis or to register your team today, visit www.arthritis.org/JBR.

About the Arthritis Foundation:

The Arthritis Foundation (www.arthritis.org) is the largest and most trusted nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the needs and challenges of those living with arthritis, the nation’s leading cause of disability. Since 1948, the Foundation has remained committed to leading groundbreaking research for better treatments and a cure; fighting for patients’ access to affordable and effective health care; and providing trusted information and resources to the more than 50 million adults and 300,000 children living with the disease.

