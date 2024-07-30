ALTON – Residents of Ward 1 are invited to join Alderwoman Betsy Allen for a town hall-style meeting this Wednesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. at Alton City Hall.

The monthly gathering, typically held on the third Wednesday of each month, offers an opportunity for community members to discuss various activities and concerns related to the City of Alton and Ward 1.

"I hope you will attend our monthly town hall-style meeting," Allen said. "All are welcome."

The meetings are designed to be casual and unscripted, providing a platform where everyone can speak or simply observe. Allen has committed to addressing questions from attendees to the best of her ability.

For those unable to attend, Allen encourages residents to reach out with their questions or concerns via phone at 618-567-1451 or email at eallen@cityofaltonil.gov.

