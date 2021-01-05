ALTON - Alton resident Peter Shoemaker was recently surprised with a $2,500 Resiliency Scholarship to Western Governors University. The scholarship is designed to assist students with the unforeseen financial struggles presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic and allow them to continue their course of study.

Shoemaker (right), a shift assistant and operations lead for Amazon, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from WGU. He was virtually presented with the scholarship on December 4 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Patrick Devanney (left).

