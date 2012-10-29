Tom Johnson, an Alton resident, was recognized by the Illinois National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Illinois) for his work as a crisis intervention trainer for police officers. The award is presented in partnership with Lilly USA, and is part of the NAMI Illinois “heroes” initiative for 2012. Johnson is a member of the board of directors of WellSpring Resources, a behavioral health provider located in Alton, Illinois.

Awardees are individuals who exemplify care, dedication and unflagging determination in their efforts to make life better for those individuals and families who are fighting severe and persistent mental illness. Johnson and his training partner John F.S. Williams received the Katie Petray Excellence in Education award for his work with the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition as a trainer for police and sheriff’s departments throughout the state. This training is essential in helping law enforcement to respond appropriately to situations which may involve citizens with a mental health condition.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources provides behavioral health services to residents of Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties in Illinois. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, more than 3,700 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

NAMI Illinois (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is a not-for-profit membership organization created to improve the lives of individuals and families experiencing mental illness.

