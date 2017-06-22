ALTON - Capture the delights of summer through the lens of a camera during the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Endless Summer Photo Contest” which began on the first day of summer, June 21, and will run through Aug. 7.

Photographers of all skill levels can enter their photos in two categories for a chance to win a matted and framed print of the photo from Picture This And More, 502 A Delmar Avenue, Alton, IL. One winner will be chosen by a panel of judges in each category. One winning photo will be chosen from the two categories as the cover photo for the 2018 Summer Guide for the Meeting of the Great Rivers. The contest is a collaboration between the Alton Regional CVB and Picture This And More.

Photos can be entered in two categories: Summer Fun and Scenic Snapshots. All photos should be sent to: Info@VisitAlton.com to be eligible. For contest rules and more information go to: www.VisitAlton.com/EndlessSummerPhotos

Photos submitted will be shared on Facebook @VisitAlton where the public will be invited to vote on their favorite photo in a separate “People’s Choice Contest”. The “People’s Choice” photo will also appear in a featured location inside the 2018 Summer Guide.

Winners in the two juried categories and the People’s Choice category will be announced on Friday, Aug. 11 on Facebook.

Picture This And More, a locally owned and operated professional custom framing business which also houses a local artist gallery, teamed up with the Alton CVB to highlight photography in the region through the photo contest.

