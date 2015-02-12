Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings is having a fund-raiser drawing for 5A’s with entries needed by March 7.

“We are working with 5A’s this time, and we are already working with a number of other local agencies and want to do more in the community,” John Crane of Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings, said.

Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings is donating a 32-inch television in the raffle and anyone who comes in gets one entry form whether they buy anything or not. Those who wish to purchase additional chances and help 5A’s can do so by buying five tickets for $5. All that money is donated to the 5A’s.

John Crane mentioned that the business also assists Riverbend Humane Society in its fund-raising attempts.

One of the key missions of Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings is to uplift the community, Crane said. The business is located at 2996 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bill Crane mentioned the business is also helping a man in need of a bone marrow transplant with his fund-raising quest.

“We try to give back to the community and provide the best customer service we can,” John and Bill said together. “We are just trying to make the community better.”

Serving the community and customer service have been two cornerstones of Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings through all the years, John and Bill said.

“The business has been open since 1931 and my grandfather, Bill Sr., bought it in 1951,” John Crane said. “The business has been open 84 years total.

Bill Crane Jr. started in 1967. The home furnishings part of the business has taken off and is extremely popular, John Crane said. In early 2000, the business ramped up in the home furnishings area.

For more information on the television raffle, call 618-465-7721.

More like this: