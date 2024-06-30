ALTON - Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings is truly a hometown store.

Located at 2996 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton, the store sells appliances, furniture, mattresses and more. Four generations of the Crane family have worked at the store, and Mia Crane is proud of the business her family has built over the last century.

“We’ve been open since 1931,” Crane said. “I’m the fourth generation and so is my sister Macy. Grandpa runs it now and his dad ran it before us, and we offer pretty much everything you can think of. If you buy from us, we’ll service it, and we always follow through. We’re here not just to work in the community, but we’re a part of the community.”

From cooking and laundry appliances to dishwashers, furniture and mattresses, the store has everything a home needs. They encourage people to visit their website or stop by to see what they have to offer.

Alton Refrigeration also has its own service department. They will service all of the products from their store, most of which also come with a warranty. Crane said the service department sometimes “shocks” customers who are pleasantly surprised to learn that their purchases are covered.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’ll get it taken care of,” she added. “We’re always here, just a phone call away if anybody needs anything.”

Crane noted that growing up in the business was “pretty awesome.” As a kid, she was fascinated by the bunkbeds. There are still photos hanging in the store of Crane and her sister jumping on the beds when they were younger.

Now as a part of the family business, Crane said it’s “still fun” to be involved and to work closely with the community. She loves serving the Riverbend area and collaborating with other businesses. Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings is a staple in the region, and they love the customer base they’ve developed over the past 93 years.

“I just love that everybody will work together and how close everybody is. Even if we don’t know the answer, we can call another company and they’ll help us out, and we’ll do the same thing,” Crane added. “Everybody’s just ready to help each other.”

Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings welcomes community members to see for themselves what the store has to offer. They are sponsoring a July 4 sale through July 10, 2024, with up to 40% off on select appliances. You can stop by the store or check out their official website at AltonRefrigeration.com for more information.

More like this: