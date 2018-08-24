ALTON – Alton High School rides a wave of momentum from 2017 into the home opener tonight against a strong Highland squad.

“Last year was a great year,” Redbirds’ head football coach Eric Dickerson said in a pre-season interview. “We did a lot of great things and able to qualify for playoffs for first time in 11 years and notched our first victory in 25 years. We want to build off that and carry the same goal of getting to the playoffs.”

Redbird quarterback Andrew Jones, a strong run/pass weapon is back. A strong sophomore and junior contingency will go with a small, but talented senior class. The Redbird running backs appear quick and solid and the line and receivers should again be strong. Coach Dickerson focuses on the defensive side for most of the games and they will no doubt be filled with talent with multiple returnees.

Among other SWC schools in the area, Alton (6-5 last season, 3-4 in the league), coming off a Class 7A playoff appearance where the Redbirds reached the second round before being eliminated by New Lenox Lincoln-Way West. Highland, who finished 12-1 last year (5-0 in the MVC) and got to the Class 4A semifinals before falling to Rochester.

Other Area Games

Collinsville begins its’ final SWC football season (the Kahoks will be leaving the league in football only after this school year) at Kahok Stadium when Cahokia comes calling.

In the MVC, Triad heads to east-central Illinois to take on the Apollo Conference’s Mattoon; the Knights were 8-2 overall last year, 4-1 in the MVC and got the Class 5A playoffs, Triad being eliminated by Peoria Richwoods in the opening round; the Green Wave were 2-7 overall last year, 2-4 in the Apollo.

Over in the Prairie State Conference, East Alton-Wood River gets started with a tough assignment at Memorial Stadium against Breese Central; the Oilers were 7-3 last year overall, 5-1 in the league and reached the Class 3A first round, where Carlinville eliminated EAWR; the Bunker Hill-based South Mac coop with Mount Olive begins tonight with a trip to Vandalia, Mo, to take on Van-Far; the Chargers were 5-5 overall last year and reached the Class 2A first round before being ousted by Downs Tri-Valley.

Metro East Lutheran begins its second year under coach Micha Pomerenke with a trip to Chicago Noble/Hansberry; the Knights were 1-8 last year, while the Bengals finished at 1-7. In the Western Illinois Valley South, Carrollton opens their season at home against Concord Triopia; the Hawks were 10-2 last year, 5-0 in the league, and got to the Class 1A quarterfinals before being ousted by traditional central Illinois small-school power Tuscola. Hardin-Calhoun opens their season with a visit to Camp Point Central, the Warriors going 6-4 overall, 3-2 in the league and getting to the Class 1A first round, where Camp Point Central eliminated them. North Greene opens up with a trip to Jacksonville Routt, with the Spartans going 0-9 overall, 0-5 in the league last season.

