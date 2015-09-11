ALTON - After losing their first two non-conference games of the season, the Alton High School Redbirds Football team eager to get into conference play in their upcoming home game against the East St. Louis High School Flyers at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

The 2015-16 football season has been a bit tough for AHS and Head Coach Eric Dickerson. Consisting of all non-conference games, the team has already racked up two losses.

"This is gonna be a tough game," Dickerson said, "It's going to probably be one of the most challenging games they'll have this year."

In the team’s first home game of the season against the Rock Island High School Rocks, the Redbirds were clobbered in a 34-6 loss on Friday, Aug. 28.

The team’s determination finally shined through in their away matchup against the Quincy High School Blue Devils on Friday, Sept. 4. Even though the team lost the game 35-21, the team played offensively well throughout the entire game, losing by only two touchdowns and field goal kicks.

"The team has speed and size," Dickerson said, "But we've had a great week of practice. We can just hope to be competitive and fight to the very end this Friday."

With a 1-1 non-conference record, the East St. Louis Flyers won their first game against Simeon High School of Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 29 with only a touchdown and two-point conversion, as the final score was 28-2. In their second game against Montini High School of Lombard, the Flyers were defeated 24-14 on Saturday, Sept. 5.

With the game swiftly approaching, hopes for the first Redbird win of the season grows stronger. If AHS can start out incredibly strong during the first half of Friday’s game and defend their honor during the second half, the Redbirds should be able to soar with their first win of their season under their belt.

BELLEVILLE EAST (1-1) AT GRANITE CITY (2-0): The Warriors enter tonight's Southwestern Conference opening at Memorial Stadium against the Lancers unbeaten for the first time in four years; they held off Riverview Gardens 29-28 on the road last Saturday.

East is coming off a wild, storm-delayed 55-48 double-overtime in at Normal West last Saturday. Under new coach Kris Stephens, the Lancers are throwing the ball much more than they have; their quarterback, Drew Millas, went 26-for-47 for 281 yards and five touchdowns against Normal West. His Warrior counterpart, Gabe Jarman, is 13-for-26 for 158 yards and two touchdowns in GCHS' two wins; he also leads the team in rushing, gaining 192 yards on 36 carries with three touchdowns.

ROXANA (0-2) AT HILLSBORO (2-0): Roxana, who reached the IHSA Class 4A second round last year, dropped season-opening games to Carlinville and Pana at home; they'll meet the Hilltoppers trying to right the ship. The Hilltoppers enter the game having knocked off Piasa Southwestern and Staunton.

The Shells defeated the Hilltoppers last season at Charlie Raich Field.

MOUNT OLIVE (0-2) AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER (0-2): The Oilers start Prairie State Conference play at Memorial Stadium against a Wildcats team having dropped decisions to Trenton Wesclin in Week 1 and Sullivan in Week 2.

The Oilers fell to Columbia and Centralia the first two weeks of the season. Mount Olive downed the Oilers last season.

