ALTON - The Alton High School Redbirds football team and the O’Fallon High School Panthers have the same goal for this Friday’s game; secure their team’s first win of the season.

With identical 0-4 records for the season, both the Redbirds and Panthers have struggled to make it into the end zone over their past four games.

It has been a tough season for the Alton Redbirds, but the team has done a great job maintaining a positive attitude and recuperating after each difficult game. Each week acts as a fresh start for Alton as they head back to the drawing board and focus on the upcoming game of the week for practice. Alton Head Coach Eric Dickerson is conscious of the team’s actions and hopes for only the best for his dedicated athletes.

"We have had a good week of practice," Coach Dickerson said, "The team has put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform well this Friday but we are mentally prepped and locked in."

The O’Fallon Panthers have been offensively struggling throughout the past four weeks. In their past games against Hinsdale Central High School, Benet Academy, Belleville West High School and Edwardsville, O’Fallon has only scored an average of 9.75 points per game. Alton only trumps the Panthers by only a half of a point per game average at 10.25.

Perhaps the overwhelming school spirit that flows throughout Public School Stadium during Friday’s homecoming could give the Redbirds the extra push they need to win. With the crowning of homecoming royalty, could Alton finally earn a crown of their own?

"We have to remind the boys that it's just a game," Dickerson said. "Hopefully, we go out there, perform well and get the first win of our season."

