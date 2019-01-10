ALTON - The Alton Redbirds finished in fourth place in the Coed Division of the ICCA Championship competition on Saturday, Jan. 5, in Springfield, IL.

Three Alton High School Varsity Cheerleaders were sel ected to join the ICCA All-State Team. With over 90 nominees this year Alton's girls, Jeanae Epps (senior) and Grace Napp, (junior) and Lauren Weiner (junior) were selected based off of their excellent skills. Nominees were judged on tumbling, stunting, dance, and cheer.

The AHS cheerleaders are coached by Breanna Pettigrew and Chakia Wallace.

Pettigrew said the three girls for all-state team are great cheerleaders and all are good leaders on the team and dedicated to sport.

"Having the girls selected for all-state is abreakthrough for our up-and-coming program," Pettigrew said. "The kids in general are working really hard to advance the team. Moving forward, we are hoping to see all their hard work and dedication pay off."

Competition floor photos by Susan Leonard

