Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton Redbirds finished in fourth place in the Coed Division of the ICCA Championship competition on Saturday, Jan. 5, in Springfield, IL.

Three Alton High School Varsity Cheerleaders were selAlton's girls, Jeanae Epps (Senior) and Grace Napp, (Junior) and Lauren Weiner (Junior) were selected all-state at the ICCA Championship competition in Springfield, IL.ected to join the ICCA All-State Team. With over 90 nominees this year Alton's girls, Jeanae Epps (senior) and Grace Napp, (junior) and Lauren Weiner (junior) were selected based off of their excellent skills. Nominees were judged on tumbling, stunting, dance, and cheer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The AHS cheerleaders are coached by Breanna Pettigrew and Chakia Wallace.

Pettigrew said the three girls for all-state team are great cheerleaders and all are good leaders on the team and dedicated to sport.

"Having the girls selected for all-state is abreakthrough for our up-and-coming program," Pettigrew said. "The kids in general are working really hard to advance the team. Moving forward, we are hoping to see all their hard work and dedication pay off."

Competition floor photos by Susan Leonard

More like this:

Feb 5, 2024 - Best Finish Ever: Edwardsville Cheerleaders Bring Home Second Place From IHSA State Meet

May 30, 2024 - Three Girls Soccer Teams To Represent The 618 This Weekend At State Tournament

Apr 29, 2024 - Girls Squad Primed For Success: Coach McAdams Channels Hamann’s Legacy Into Hawks' Track and Field Success

May 14, 2024 - 12 Lady Griffins Qualify for IHSA State Championships

Apr 11, 2024 - Six Student-Athletes Participate In Father McGivney Catholic Signing Day

 