ALTON - Public School Stadium was covered in a sea of red as the fans were excited for their team’s homecoming Friday night. A win may have made the evening more magical for the students; however, they simply walked away with a 42-7 loss to O'Fallon instead of their first win.

The O’Fallon High School Panthers’ diligence and preparedness seemed to be too much for the Alton High School Redbirds to endure in their football matchup.

AHS Head Coach Eric Dickerson was surprised of how ferocious the Panthers came out and played that evening.

“O’Fallon came out ready to play and took it to us,” Dickerson said. Unfortunately, the Redbirds did not respond.

O’Fallon senior Kentrail Moran (#24) ran in two touchdowns quickly in the first and second quarter. With the kicking expertise of his teammate and kicker Tucker McCann (#19), the score quickly rose.

“Before we knew it,” he said, “We were down by 14.”

The points just kept coming from there. O’Fallon sophomore Ronnie Anthony caught a 23-yard touchdown pass that, with the successful kick from McCann, brought the Panthers up to 28-0. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers were smashing the Redbirds 42-0.

“The flood gates opened,” Dickerson said.

The Redbirds put it all on the line in the fourth quarter of the game, scoring one touchdown and extra point to make the score 42-7. The score stayed like that until the final buzzer as the Redbirds headed into the locker room to discuss their loss.

“We didn’t quit,” he said, “I thought we played it to the end. We need to eliminate the costly mistakes and keep playing hard.”

Next week, the Alton Redbirds will travel to Collinsville High School to play against the Kahoks, who hold a 1-5 record themselves this season after earning their first win against Granite City High School this evening.







