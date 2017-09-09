ALTON - The Alton High School football team is a different squad on the field this year from the two previous years. On Friday night, the Redbirds clobbered Collinsville at home 70-19.

Head coach Eric Dickerson, offensive coordinator Dave Jacobs and the coaching staff have the boys fired up this season with their precise play schemes and extensive talent through the ranks. The Redbirds are fielding much more depth this year, shown on Friday night with insertion of reserves. Quarterback Taylor Price was magnificent in the second half as was backfield partner Algenon Wilson. Wilson scored the Redbirds’ final touchdown in the game to push the score to 70-19.

The Redbirds had the game in command in the first half with a 49-6 lead. In the second half, a running clock was used to speed up the contest as required by IHSA rules.

Redbird running back Darrell Smith was spectacular on the night, showing runs of Alton teams of the past, compiling more than 200 yards rushing. Starting quarterback Andrew Jones once again had the team on target in the first half and was helped by the likes of Kevin Caldwell Jr, Jonathan Bumpers and Smith, all who had first-half touchdowns. Alton amassed more than 400 yards total offense; 323 yards rushing in the game and was never stopped by the Kahoks.

“The kids played well,” Alton head coach Eric Dickerson said. “Our offensive line had a great game and our defense played well. It’s one week at a time. We will be ready for Belleville West next week. Our team has worked hard and I’m proud of the way they played.

“Kevin and Jonathan both did a good job. I thought Darrell ran the ball well and our receivers blocked and caught and ran well with the ball. Our defense played better this week. Ju’Qui Womack had a good game along with Izeal Terrell and Charles Miller.”

Belleville West is now 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference. The game next Friday is at Belleville West and Alton is also 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southwestern Conference entering the game.

