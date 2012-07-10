July 10, 2012 – Recycling rates in the City of Alton have improved since the first of the year thanks to automation.

According to Allied Waste/Republic Services, recycle rates increased from fifty-four (54) tons in February to just approximately one hundred thirty-three (133) tons in June. Recycling rates jumped from sixty-four (64) tons in March to one hundred twelve (112) tons in April.

“We are very pleased that residents are taking advantage of the curbside recycling program,” said Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst. “This means fewer items are placed in the landfill and the recycled items can be used again, thus conserving resources.”

Allied Waste/Republic Services will award the City of Alton Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($2,500) in early October, if Alton increases recycling by fifty percent (50%) over the pre-automation recycling rates.

“The first three months are off to an incredible start, with an average seventy-two percent (72%) increase over same months last year. I am confident the city is well on their way to meeting their goal for a Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollar ($2,500) award. The residents are doing a great job recycling and we appreciate their efforts,” states Susan Piazza with Republic Services.

