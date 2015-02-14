Alton rebounded from a slow early start to beat Collinsville 50-42 on Friday night at Alton.

The Redbirds defense held the Kahoks for much of the second half to help the team pull out the victory.

Collinsville led 28-20 at the half. Darrius Edwards led Alton with 16 points. Bryan Hudson had 12 points and Carlos Anderson had eight points.

Alton coach Mark Smith said his team didn't make a ton of shots in the first half, but changed several things as they moved into the second half.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We got out in the second half and challenged their guards a little more and got a handful of turnovers," Smith said. "Those turnovers gave us an opportunity to piece together a little bit of a run in the third quarter and once we got a little momentum we held and did some different things offensively to have a chance to win the game."

The coach said he thought it was a pretty collective effort in the second half turning the tide against the Kahoks.

"Bryan Hudson kept battling and got a ton of key rebounds in the second half and defensively we held their post players to only one field goal in the second half," Smith said. "We had some players come off the bench and help us, too. It is gratifying to see the kids win a game like this against Collinsville."

More like this: