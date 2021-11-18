ALTON - Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons has released the leaf vacuum truck schedule for the 2021 season.

The City of Alton provides a leaf vacuum service for leaves to be raked to the edge of the yard. Leaves should NOT be raked into the street.

Alton Public Works will operate the vacuum trucks in each ward according to the following schedule:

WARD 7 November 29 – December 3, 2021

WARDS 1 & 2 December 6 – December 10, 2021

WARDS 5 & 6 December 13 – December 17, 2021

WARDS 3 & 4 December 20 – December 24, 2021

YARD WASTE COLLECTION

Leaf vacuum trucks will NOT return once they have provided service to a particular street. In the event of inclement weather, the leaf vacuum service will be suspended. Yard Waste collection will be increased from an eight-month program to a year-round, weekly collection schedule, on your regular trash day pickup. Republic Services will also provide one (1) yard waste cart to each household upon request.

