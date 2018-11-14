ALTON – Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said Wednesday morning was “busy and hectic” in his office as they prepare for what could be a significant early-in-the-season snow overnight and into Thursday.

Barnhart said 100 percent of resources in the department are currently being moved to getting the winter fleet ready. Trucks once used for asphalt and chipping and paving are being outfitted with snow plows and salt spreaders. Recently-purchased smaller four-wheel-drive trucks are also being given salt spreaders for use in case of a shortage or some sort of emergencies. The same is being done with a backup amount of backhoes.

He said the department is aware of the National Weather Service's most recent prediction of five to seven inches in the Riverbend by Thursday afternoon, adding he is hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. The worst-case scenario may look a little more daunting than winter weather usually is because some leaves are still clinging to their branches.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred Glass said those leaves may add extra weight to branches, especially when covered in wet snow. That weight can lead to branches in the road and localized power outages – things Barnhart and his team cannot predict.

“We'll have to treat each as an isolated incident,” he said. “We're hoping for no freezing rain added to the mix, but we're preparing for everything.”

The staff of the Alton Public Works Department will be meeting around 1 p.m. to look at current weather predictions and make decisions on what to do Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon. Barnhart said he wants to ensure roads across the city are treated two to three hours before precipitation so the treatment is not wasted or washed away.

A steady supply of people to drive those weather treatment vehicles is also an issue, Barnhart said. Illinois Department of Transportation regulations requires union workers to have at least eight hours off work after working 16. Barnhart said all those in a union in the city's public works department may be put behind the wheel of a vehicle if the snowstorm is as bad as predicted. He said as many as 10 trucks could be on duty throughout the night and morning.

