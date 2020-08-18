ALTON - Since the COVID-19 Pandemic hit full force in the region in mid-March, the Alton Public Works Department has been moving ahead with street repairs and other revitalization work around town.

Tuesday and Wednesday, one of the center points for the Public Works Department will be completing the final parts of the State Street in Alton project.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart is exceptionally pleased with the work of his staff over the past six months, despite a lot of adversity because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We came out strong but had to slow a bit due to COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of disease throughout the public works department," Barnhart said. "The recent storms did not help much either as street crews were diverted from paving duties to debris removal for almost a month. Additionally, the rains have hampered our mowing efforts and the fact that we have limited summer help due to budget concerns to cut the weeds makes it difficult for our parks department to keep up. They are in 'damage control' making sure areas are cut but we have to sacrifice the details, like weed trimming to keep our green spaces manageable.

"The Public Works staff are all doing a remarkable job given the conditions they face. Projects like the ones we see on College, Washington Avenue, State Street, and Gordon Moore are all paving projects for which public works pursued and was awarded grant funding. These efforts really help the city's ability to continue making improvements for residents while not overburdening the city’s general fund."

Barnhart said the city is continuing its work to pave the smaller residential and low traffic areas while aggressively pursuing grants to help improve our more traveled roads.

"This same philosophy is evident in how we have worked to improve our parks," Barnhart said. "When times are lean we have to be creative and innovative in facilitating this work and I am glad we have done a terrific job for our city under Alton Mayor (Brant) Walker's leadership."

