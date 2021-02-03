ALTON - Director Bob Barnhart Alton Public Works Department workers have been busy since the COVID-19 Pandemic started in March 2020, repairing and asphalting the different streets throughout the city. The extended street work has continued into 2021.

Over the last week, Alton Public Works Department was visibly repairing some curb and other storm water work from 17th to 20th Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Barnhart said he is proud of the work of his crews who functioned so intently through COVID-19. At the early stages of the pandemic, Alton Public Works used the time streets and highways had sparse traffic to complete extensive paving and milling work.

"We also used last week as an opportunity to remove fallen trees and other debris from the side of the road in the 17th to 20th Street in Alton area," Barnhart said. "This will make it safe for the spring.

"We also placed rip-rap stone in an effort to repair some erosion problems along the sides of the road."

More like this: