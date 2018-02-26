ALTON - The Alton Public Works Department announced Monday morning that the intersection of Summit Street and Mill Street in Alton will be closed through 3 p.m. today for repairs.

Foulds Avenue in Alton is also closed today from Angle Street to Lohr Street for sewer repairs, the release said. The Alton Public Works Department said they would update residents when this would reopen for traffic.

