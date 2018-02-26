Alton Public Works announces some road closures to begin week
February 26, 2018 10:48 AM February 26, 2018 10:58 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Alton Public Works Department announced Monday morning that the intersection of Summit Street and Mill Street in Alton will be closed through 3 p.m. today for repairs.
Foulds Avenue in Alton is also closed today from Angle Street to Lohr Street for sewer repairs, the release said. The Alton Public Works Department said they would update residents when this would reopen for traffic.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this:
3 days ago - Free Funky Butt Brass Band Concert To Take Place At Alton Godfrey Rotary Park On Friday, Oct. 6