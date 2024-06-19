ALTON — A recent pro wrestling card in Alton drew a full house and plenty of exciting competition, Promoter Leone Mephisto said. The event, held under the banner of Pro Wrestling Epic (PWE) and titled "Hotdog & Handshakes," took place recently and featured a series of electrifying matches.

Mephisto expressed his satisfaction with both the lineup and the attendance. "Fans definitely had a great time at the Alton event," he said.

In the opening match, Derek Fullerton retained the Issues With Wrestling Overdrive Championship by defeating Cordell Cain. Keith Barackus Johnson made a notable return to PWE, securing a victory over Ace Roberts. Herzog triumphed over Scott Stanley in a hard-fought contest.

The competition heated up as Nick Natural-Pro overcame Keith Smith Jr. to win the PWE Powerhouse Championship. In a tag team bout, Riley Knocks and Rachel Armstrong defeated Arie Alexander and "The Marionette" Noelle. The action continued with All Love Kendall Beck winning an Alton Street Fight against Dallas Taylor to become the new PWE Interstate Champion.

The Dirty Birds emerged victorious in a four-way tag team match, besting Money Maker LLC, The Forgotten, and Powertrip to claim the PWE Tag Team Championships. Tyler Copeland clinched the Pro Wrestling Epic Championship by defeating Big Munch.

The evening culminated in a highly anticipated main event, where Camaro Jackson defeated Deimos, providing a thrilling conclusion to the night.

With a full house and a series of memorable matches, the event underscored PWE's growing popularity and delivered a night of entertainment that left fans eagerly anticipating the next show.

