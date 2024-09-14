ALTON - Over 80 vendors and hundreds of community members turned out for Alton Pride’s third annual festival.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, community members could celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with live music, vendors, food trucks and more in downtown Alton. Anne McCoy, one of the board members with Alton Pride, noted that the festival has expanded since its first year in 2022.

“It’s grown a lot. We expect that it's going to just keep getting bigger,” McCoy said. “It's always about connecting communities. We're just trying to bring everybody together and let everybody know they're welcome.”

Attendees enjoyed performances by Porch Cafe, Mz Goldie, Izzy Salhani and several drag queens. McCoy said the festival began with a “very welcoming and affirming” speech by Alton Mayor David Goins.

The Pride Festival is the biggest event that Alton Pride sponsors, but they have several other events and promotions throughout the year. McCoy said the organization is seeking volunteers and donations to make their work possible.

“We're always looking for people to help out and join our board, so anybody that is interested in helping us out, we have events throughout the year. This is our biggest by far, but we do have other events that we could always use help with,” McCoy said. “The more volunteers, the better.”

For more information about Alton Pride, visit their website at AltonPride.com or their official Facebook page.

