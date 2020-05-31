WASHINGTON, Mo. - The Alton American Legion Post 126 senior baseball team returned to action on Saturday, with many of the players playing their first games in nearly a year, due to the cancellation of the Illinois High School Association season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legionnaires lost both ends of a doubleheader, losing to host Washington, Mo., 9-0, then dropping a 4-3 decision to Hannibal, Mo., in the opening games of a COVID-19 league that was organized by the Washington post after the cancellation of the regular American Legion season in both Missouri and Illinois, as well as nationally. The Legionnaires played very well in both games, despite the circumstances.

"It was kind of what we expected," said Alton manager Doug Booten. "The boys played well, we just haven't been on the field."

In the first game, Washington broke open a close game with a nine-run fifth inning, while against Hannibal, a seventh inning rally came up just short, but in both games, Booten was pleased with both the pitching and the team's defense.

"They hit the ball in the fifth, and we didn't have any errors," Booten said in reference to the opener against Washington. "I thought we played well under the circumstances. Like I thought, our pitching was going to be our strong suit, and after today, I can still say that."

Adam Stilts started the opener, and pitched very well, giving up three hits and one earned run in four-and-a-third innings, walking only three and striking out three more in his season debut. Five different Alton players - Ted Webb, Cullen McBride, Trenton Segarra, Tyler Steward and Blaine Lancaster - each had a hit in the game.

Joe Hackmann went three-for-four with an RBI, while Jack Czeschin was two-for-four with three RBIs to lead Washington. Sam Glosemeyer also drove home three runs in the game. Calvin Straatman allowed just three hits in three-and-a-third innings, while starter Caleb Kleekamp allowed two hits and fanned three.

In the second game, Alton spotted Hannibal a 4-0 lead, allowing two runs each in the first and third innings, but rallied in the seventh with three runs. Caleb Noble led off with a double, and after a walk to Preston Schepers, Segarra drove in Noble with an RBI single to make it 3-1. A Gage Booten double to left-center brought in Schepers, and a balk brought home Segarra, but the Legionnaires could come no closer as Hannibal held on for the win.

Segarra went two-for-two with the RBI, while Booten also had another RBI for Alton, while both McBride and Stilts also had hits. John Durrwachter started on the mound, and pitched well, allowing four hits while striking out five in three innings, while Bryce Higganbotham pitched very well, also fanning five while not allowing a hit in his three innings of work.

The Legionnaires left a total of 17 men on bases in both games, stranding 10 against Washington while leaving seven men on against Hannibal. Defensively, Alton did not commit an error in either game.

Not being able to be on a field together as a team was a factor in both games, but despite that, the Legionnaires played very well, and Booten feels it's a matter of time before the offense starts clicking.

"We haven't been on the field at all," Booten said, "Washington has played a few games, and Hannibal's been on the field, but I thought things went pretty good. Our defense was good, our pitching was good, and our bats will come along."

The Junior Legion team will make their season debut today at Washington, playing the hosts at 11 a.m, then go against Hannibal at 1 p.m. The senior team has a doubleheader at Rhineland, Mo. next Saturday in games set for 1 and 3 p.m.

