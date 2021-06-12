AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

ALTON POST 126 9, ST. PETERS, MO. 6 (10 INNINGS): Alton Post 126 opened its regular season on Tuesday evening with a 10-inning win at St. Peters, Mo., in St. Charles County.

The Legionnaires scored single runs in the second and third, only to see St. Peters tied in with two in their half of the third. Alton took back the lead with one in the fourth and two in the fifth, only to see St. Peters re-tie the game with three in the sixth. The game remained deadlocked until the 10th when Alton outscored St. Peters 4-1 to take its first win of the summer.

Caden Laslie had three hits and two RBIs for Alton, while Brady Salzman had two hits and three RBIs, Blaine Lancaster had a hit and drove home a run and both Owen Macias and B. Smith had hits.

Andrew Wieneke had seven strikeouts on the mound for the Legionnaires, while both Salzman and Ted Webb struck out one each.

The Post 126 junior team also opened its season well, scoring seven in the top of the first and four in the fourth in defeating St. Peters 12-3.

Both teams are 1-0 to start the summer season.

