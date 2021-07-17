ALTON - The Alton Post 126 American Legion junior baseball team won its season finale on Thursday evening as Seth Slayden scattered four hits in defeating the Piasa Southwestern JV summer team 4-0 in a game played at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The game between the senior Legionnaires and the Piasa Birds summer varsity was called after one inning because of heavy rain that passed through the Riverbend area Thursday night.

The Senior Legionnaires start their playoff campaign on Tuesday with a first-round game against Highland at Glik Park, with the start time to be announced. The Seniors' next game will be played in either the winners or losers bracket on July 22, with time and site to be announced. The junior division tournament is set to be held on July 28-31, with opponents, times and sites to be announced.

It was the final regular-season game for both the junior and senior teams, with the Illinois Fifth Division playoffs set to begin on Tuesday for the seniors and next week for the juniors.

The Junior Legionnaires broke on top in the first inning with three runs, then added a single run in the fourth to make the final 4-0.

Reece Girth led Alton with two hits and an RBI, while Logan Bogard had a hit and drove home a run, Alex Siatos, Slayden and James Stendeback all had hits and Tyler Robinson drove in a pair of runs.

Hank Bouillon had two hits for Southwestern, while Rocky Darr and Aaron Frost had the only other hits on the night.

Slayden pitched six-and-one-thirds innings for the Junior Legionnaires, scattering four hits while walking one and striking out six, while Ben Bangert threw the final two-thirds of the seventh, walking one and fanning one.

Newell threw four innings on the mound for the Birds, allowing four runs on five hits, walking two and striking out seven. R. Lowis tossed the final two innings, allowing one hit while fanning three.

