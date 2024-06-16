TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team was swept by Indiana opposition in a doubleheader for the second day in a row, losing to both the Wayne Newton Post 346 team of Terre Haute, then to Rockport, both by identical 10-0 scores Sunday morning at North Viggo High School in Terre Haute.

The final statistics of the first game against Post 346 weren't available, but the Legionnaires fell to 7-11 on the year, their four-game losing streak being the longest of the season.

It was all Rockport in the second game of the doubleheader, scoring once in the second, twice in the third, four times in the fourth, and three more in the top of the seventh as Rockport went on to the win over Post 126.

Logan Bogard and Ayden Calvert had two hits each for the Legionnaires, while Nolan Parker, Lucas Hartman, Carsen Bristow, Scott Bartow, and Devon Barboza all had hits. Bogard also was the starting pitcher, and went four innings, giving up seven runs, four earned, on nine hits, striking out two. Jack Kaylor went two innings, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one and fanning two, and Mykai Tayllor pitched in the seventh inning, allowing a run on a hit, while walking three.

Post 126 returns to District 22 play this week, starting Monday with a game at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, going up against Marissa Post 172 Monday night at 8 p.m., then travel to Smithton for a game on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., then play at Washington, Mo., Post 210, with a start time of 6 p.m., then host a doubleheader against the revived Edwardsville Post 199 team next Sunday afternoon, with the first game set to start at 2 p.m.

