WASHINGTON, Mo. - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games in the Washington, Mo. Post 180 Firecracker Invitational tournament on Saturday, losing to the hosts 5-3 in a close game, then fell to DeSoto, Mo. 12-5.

The losses dropped the Legionnaires to 10-15 on the season, as the team prepares for the postseason tournaments, which will start in the next week.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the game against Washington, the Legionnaires took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Washington tying the game in the top of the second, then scoring once in the third and twice more in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead. Alton then scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth, but there would be no further scoring, as Washington took the 5-3 win.

Carsen Bristow led the way for the Legionnaires with two hits and a RBI, while Nolan Parker also had two hits, Logan Bogard had a hit and RBI, and Austin Rathgeb came up with a hit. Marcus Payne went all the way on the mound, and was charged with the loss, giving up five runs on 14 hits, walking one and striking out four.

In the second game against DeSoto, Post 126 again scored first, scoring once in the third, before DeSoto took the lead in the fourth with two runs, then scored six times in the fifth, and four times in the sixth, while the Legionnaires scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to create the 12-5 final in the six inning game.

Both Bogard and Bristow had a hit and two RBIs for Post 126, while Tyler Mills had a hit and RBI, and Lucas Hartman had a hit. Andrew Nation started, and was charged with the loss, going four innings and allowing six runs, four earned, on five hits, walking three and fanning five, while Scott Bartow pitched in the fifth inning, giving up five runs, four earned, on two hits, walking four. Bristow pitched the sixth, allowing a run on a hit, fanning one.

More like this: