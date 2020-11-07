Alton Police/Fire/ARCH Air Medical Service Work Serious Motorcycle Accident Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message No further updates for now, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The person operating the motorcycle was treated by Alton Fire Department paramedics and subsequently transported to a St. Louis area hospital by ARCH air ambulance. ALTON - At approximately 5:09 p.m. Saturday, the Alton Police/Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Rixon Street in Alton for a motorcycle crash. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!