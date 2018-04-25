Alton Police, with ILEAS execute search warrant, narcotics found
ALTON - The Alton Police Department with assistance from an ILEAS team executed a search warrant this morning in Alton.
Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the drug raid was conducted at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Ninth Street as part of the execution of a search warrant. Simmons said schedule I and schedule II narcotics were found in the property and at least one man is in custody.
Simmons said that man's name will be released when charges are formally filed, which is expected on Thursday.