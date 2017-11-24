ALTON - The Alton Police have announced there will be extra officers on the street this holiday shopping season.

“We will have two extra officers on Thanksgiving night and four on Black Friday,” said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons. “Their whole function those days will be to patrol our retail establishments in an effort to deter crime.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Though extra officers will be on hand, the Alton Police Department encourages shoppers to help in the fight against crime. If traveling in a vehicle, be sure to place any valuables out of sight before you exit. Then, lock the vehicle before entering a store.

Chief Simmons explains why locking your car and securing your valuables is important. “Most vehicle burglaries in our area are crimes of opportunity. The criminal sees something they want in the car and then they try the door handle. When it opens, they take your property.”

The Alton Police also request shoppers refrain from carrying, or displaying, large amounts of cash during the holiday season. Showing large amounts of money while out and about may make a person a more appealing target for a criminal. If you have to carry a lot of cash, keep it out of sight in your wallet or purse,” said Chief Simmons.

If an individual sees activity that appears suspicious they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency. Helpful information to have available when calling is a description of the individual, what was happening, which direction they went if the individual left the area, and a description of the vehicle if a vehicle was used.

More like this: