ALTON - Alton Police have a home in the 3000 block of Glenwood Avenue surrounded after an apparent call from a family member of a person possibly barricaded in the home with a handgun.

Alton Police also arrived with its tactical response unit. The person the police were seeing was in a green shirt and ran out of the back of the house.

Alton Police said the scene is secure and advised people to stay out of the area of Glenwood Avenue.

More to come.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.