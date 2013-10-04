The Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau has solved Burglaries to JC Penney, Macy's, Verizon,  AT&T and Goulding's Jewelry Store as well as two Residential Burglaries. 

The following individuals have been charged in connection with the aforementioned cases:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Shane J. Brown, 21, of the 2500 block of Francis in Alton, Illinois – charged with five counts of Burglary and one count of Residential Burglary – bond is set at $100,000

Article continues after sponsor message

Jariele Cox, 24, of the 300 block of Big Arch Road in Alton, Illinois – charged with five counts of Burglary and one count of Residential Burglary – bond is set $120,000

Flaze L. Peoples, 20, of the 300 block of Big Arch in Alton, Illinois – charged with one count of Burglary - bond is set at $80,000

Brittany L. Parker, 26, of the 700 block of Oakwood in Alton, Illinois – charged with Theft Over $500 – Bond is set at $15,000

The investigations are ongoing.  As of 10/03/2013 at 1500 hours, Peoples is not in custody.  Anyone with information about these investigations or People's whereabouts should call the Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau.  

More like this:

Sep 12, 2023 - St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office Files 15 Charges In Zone 6 Enforcement

4 days ago - Jerseyville Woman Charged With Residential Arson

Sep 14, 2023 - Alton Man Faces Three Counts Of Burglary After Police Arrest

Aug 15, 2023 - St. Clair State's Attorney's Office Files 28 Charges In PSEG Cases

Jul 17, 2023 - Officers Make Arrest In An Hour: Man Faces Multiple Burglary Charges For Wood River Burglary Spree

 