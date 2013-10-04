The Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau has solved Burglaries to JC Penney, Macy's, Verizon, AT&T and Goulding's Jewelry Store as well as two Residential Burglaries.

The following individuals have been charged in connection with the aforementioned cases:

Shane J. Brown, 21, of the 2500 block of Francis in Alton, Illinois – charged with five counts of Burglary and one count of Residential Burglary – bond is set at $100,000 Article continues after sponsor message Jariele Cox, 24, of the 300 block of Big Arch Road in Alton, Illinois – charged with five counts of Burglary and one count of Residential Burglary – bond is set $120,000 Flaze L. Peoples, 20, of the 300 block of Big Arch in Alton, Illinois – charged with one count of Burglary - bond is set at $80,000 Brittany L. Parker, 26, of the 700 block of Oakwood in Alton, Illinois – charged with Theft Over $500 – Bond is set at $15,000

The investigations are ongoing. As of 10/03/2013 at 1500 hours, Peoples is not in custody. Anyone with information about these investigations or People's whereabouts should call the Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau.

