Alton Police have arrested two suspects for multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the North Alton area last Wednesday night, Thursday morning.

Officers have recovered multiple stolen items including electronics, personal items, and a gun. Alton Police are still seeking the owner(s) of some of the recovered items and request that anyone who has been the recent victim of an unreported Burglary in the affected area contact the Alton Police Detective Bureau at 618.463.3505, extension 234, to attempt to identify your property. Descriptions of unclaimed items will not be provided to ensure authenticity of claims.

Charges have been issued for nine of the reported 14 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Zachary J. Delay, 20 of Alton, and Ryan D. Dees, 25 of Alton, have both been charged with 9 counts of Burglary. Dees was also charged with Unlawful Possession of Stolen Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Bail has been set at $200,000 for each.

Zachary J. Delay, 20 of Alton

Ryan D. Dees, 25 of Alton

