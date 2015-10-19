Two arrest warrants have been issued for Russell B. Bausily, 26 of Alton, Illinois for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Investigations have revealed that Bausily had been involved in several altercations in the Alton area since the first report on Friday, October 2nd.

In one of the incidents, Bausily was the passenger on a traffic stop. As soon as the suspect vehicle stopped, Bausily fled from the vehicle while holding a handgun. Officers pursued Bausily, but he was able to evade apprehension at that time.

No one was harmed as a result of these incidents; however, the public is warned that Bausily is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to apprehend Bausily if located. Instead, immediately contact the Alton Police Department if you have information that may help in Bausily’s arrest.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bausily has been charged with two separate charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Bond has been set at $20,000 and $50,000.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Bausily is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. The anonymous tip line is 618-465-5948. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: