ALTON - Two suspects remain at large in the Schwegel’s Market robbery on Oct. 6, 2015.

The Alton Police Department announced late Thursday there is now a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. The Alton Police are calling for people to provide any information they can to help solve the case.

Alton Police Detective Emily Hejna said businesses banded together and now have been able to raise the amount of the reward from $1,000 to $5,000.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and people should use caution and not approach them, but contact local authorities, Hejna said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Alton Police at 618-463-3505, extension 232.

