Wilda TedfordALTON - The Alton Police Department requested the public's assistance early Monday night, Nov. 27, 2023, for a missing person. However, shortly after, the woman was located safe and sound.

This was the Alton Police request:

"The Alton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Wilda Tedford, an 80-year-old female, walked away from River's Crossing, located in the 3400 block of Humbert Road," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

Thankfully, the woman was located and was safe shortly after the request for assistance in the situation.

