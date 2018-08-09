ALTON - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced this afternoon that an official arrest warrant has been issued for Arthur E. Smallwood, 54, of Alton, Illinois, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police investigation revealed that Smallwood stabbed the victim, a cab driver for Alton’s Best Cabs, over 12 times causing multiple lacerations to the victim’s back, shoulder and neck. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night when the alleged person instructed the cab driver to drive to Atwood.

The Alton Police Department said Smallwood is not currently in police custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to apprehend Smallwood if located. Instead, immediately contact the Alton Police Department if you have information that may help in Smallwood’s arrest.

Bond for the aforementioned charges was set at $1,000,000 by the honorable Judge Schroeder.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Smallwood is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. The anonymous tip line is 618-465-5948. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

