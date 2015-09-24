ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are using other people’s credit card information without their permission.

Over the last several weeks, the Alton Police have investigated several Unlawful Use of Credit Card cases. There have been two different series of incidents.

The first set of reports was taken in mid-August. At that time, there were two suspects using the stolen credit card account information. Both suspects were white males, appearing to be in their mid twenties, with a medium build. The suspect vehicle was a small silver passenger car.

The second set of reports occurred in late August through early September. In these incidents, the suspect was a heavyset white male driving a black passenger car, similar to a Nissan Altima.

Most frequently, the victims have been from the Florissant, Mo., area and still have possession of their physical card.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 extension 234. The Anonymous Tip Line number is 618-465-5948.

