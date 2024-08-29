ALTON - At 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, the Alton Police Department responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Pearl Street and Liberty Street.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, and determined that no individuals were injured in the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the individuals targeted by the suspect were not chosen at random. The Alton Police Department confirmed that the shooting was not a random act of violence and reiterated that, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively pursuing all leads related to the case. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (618) 463-3505 ext. 634.

