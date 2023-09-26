ALTON - The Alton Police Department received a report of a Missing Person identified as Vernon C. Randle, a black male, 26 years old. Vernon C. Randle was last seen around 11 a.m. on September 14, 2023, leaving his residence in the 1000 block of Wallace Street in Alton.

Alton Police said Vernon is approximately 6-foot-tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black and blonde dreadlock-style hair. Vernon was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants. Vernon often rides a black electric bicycle around town.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone with information about Vernon is encouraged to call the Alton Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505.

More like this: