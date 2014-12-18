Yellow tape covered a home at 1708 Maupin Ave. in Alton on Wednesday after a body was found there on Tuesday morning. The Alton Police secured the home through Wednesday.

Alton Police had its hands full beginning Tuesday morning through Wednesday night with three separate major incidents.

The odyssey started on Tuesday morning when construction workers found an unidentified body in a house at 1708 Maupin Ave. in Alton. Alton Police were immediately called and secured the scene.

The second call occurred late Tuesday night when a woman either fell or jumped 186 feet from the top of a grain elevator at Ardent Mills’ owned facility grounds in downtown Alton.

The final incident was a high-speed chase followed on the police scanner on Wednesday night starting around 5:20 p.m. in Alton and ending shortly after in Hartford.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons reported it had been slow for a few weeks, but admitted it was nothing like that the past few days for his department. He reported the person was found in the Alton house when an environmental study was being done in the home.

“They walked in the basement and found the guy in the basement,” he said. “The guys worked through the night last night. We have obviously been working it as a homicide until we find out otherwise. A post-mortem exam is being done by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.”

A visit to the home on Maupin on Wednesday morning found Alton Police securing the grounds.

An Alton Police sergeant in a vehicle observing the home said until the coroner’s office released information the scene would be secured. Yellow tape surrounded the previously vacant home.

Madison County coroner Steve Nonn said Wednesday as soon as his department had concluded an exam of the person, the Alton Police Department would receive and release the information.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Kohl’s in Alton reported to police that three males in the store were shoplifting and just as an Alton officer came to the scene, they fled in a red Pontiac Sunfire that police later said was reported stolen from Ferguson, Mo. A high-speed chase ensued that ended when a police officer on Route 3 positioned spike strips, flattening at least one tire of the vehicle and slowing the suspects. The vehicle turned eastbound on Hawthorne Street in Hartford and concluded at Delmar Avenue. Police took the suspects into custody at gunpoint with no one injured.

