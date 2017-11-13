ALTON – The Alton Police search team, with the help of Team Watters Sonar Search and Recovery, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps (A.V.E.C.) and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Conservation Police, located the body of a 26-year-old Alton man at approximately 10:20 a.m. Monday.

The man jumped into the Mississippi River at approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Alton Police said.

Dennis and Tammy Watters had their Team Watters Search and Rescue Boat as well as IDNR located the body at the same time. A.V.E.C. was also assisting during that period.

The deceased man was identified as Ashton A. Robinson, 26, of the 500 block of Cherry Street in Alton.

The Alton Police extended a thank you to the Illinois Conversation Police, the Alton Fire Department, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps, Team Watters Search and Rescue and family and friends of the man for their assistance in the search.

Alton Police said Robinson’s body was taken to a local funeral home and funeral arrangements will be made and released by the family.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the Alton Fire Department participated in the search after the call came in at 1:15 a.m. until about 3 a.m., but then the Illinois Department’s Conservation Department and A.V.E.C. were called in with their sonar equipment.

