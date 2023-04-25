Alton Police Say Missing 26-Year-Old Found Safe and Sound
April 25, 2023 10:32 AM
ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford has announced that Madalyn K. Shafer has been located safe and sound.
Madalyn was announced as a missing person on Monday. She had previously been seen last by a friend at 11 a.m. on April 23, 2023.
Madalyn is described as a 26-year-old white female from Alton.