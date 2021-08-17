ALTON - At 2:37 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, several Alton Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brookside Ave., for a report of a shooting.

A short time later, Officers arrived on the scene and located the person who was reportedly shot, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

"The person had not been shot and was not injured," Chief Pulido said. "The person reported that a white male in a smaller orange vehicle shot towards him then fled in a westerly direction.

"Alton Police Department Officers and Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are still investigating. At this point in the investigation, it appears that this was not a random act."

The investigation is still ongoing.

