ALTON - Alton Police officers quickly solved a Casey's General Store burglary case in the 2500 block of East Broadway on Wednesday, December 1.

At approximately 11:41 p.m. on December 1, 2021, Alton Police Officers responded to the Casey's General Store, located in the 2500 block of E. Broadway, in reference to a "glass breakage" alarm activation.

Within moments, several officers began arriving at Casey's, from different directions.

"One of the officers observed a male, carrying several items, while in the 200 block of Main Street," Pulido said. "This area is in very close proximity to Casey's.

"That male was briefly detained and other officers arrived at Casey's and found evidence that the business had been burglarized. The investigation revealed that the male who had been detained by officers was carrying items stolen from Casey's."

Officers continued their search of the area and additional evidence from this burglary was located.

Today, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged:

Dylan W. Thompson, 25, of the 1900 block Central Ave., Alton with Burglary. The Honorable Judge Slemer set bail at $30,000.

Thompson is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

