ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred overnight in the 700 block of Oakwood, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido reported early Thursday morning.

Alton Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement and the Alton Fire Department responded to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Pulido said he will release more information Thursday morning after he clarifies the medical status of those involved.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison confirmed that three were treated at the scene, two went to Saint Anthony's, and one to Alton Memorial. From there, all were airlifted to St. Louis for additional hospital care.



Read the Follow-up Article: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/triple-shooting-followup-subjects-involved-familiar-with-each-other-chief-pulido-says-53004.cfm

More like this: