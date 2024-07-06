ALTON — The Alton Police Department reported a shooting incident involving a 14-year-old male on Friday night. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 5, 2024, officers were alerted to a gunshot wound victim at a residence in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford stated that both the police and members of the Alton Fire Department responded immediately to the scene. The injured teenager was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Due to safety concerns, the hospital was briefly placed on lockdown. The victim was later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment and Ford said is currently in stable condition.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident took place near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Webster. A group of unsupervised juveniles were reportedly shooting fireworks at each other when the situation escalated, resulting in gunfire and the subsequent injury of the 14-year-old.

The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the ongoing investigation, with assistance from the Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and East Alton Police Department.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 ext.

