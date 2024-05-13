ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford released information late Monday afternoon that at 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024, the Alton Police Department was notified of gunshots fired on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital located at 1 Memorial Drive, Alton.

He said members of the hospital’s public safety team also reported locating a victim of a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately responded with the hospital being placed on a brief lockdown until the scene was secure. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released. No other injuries were reported. A door of the hospital was damaged from gunfire.

Ford said preliminary investigation revealed that this was not a random act. It is evident that the shooting was intentional and the victim was the intended target.

"This incident is an anomaly for the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital," Chief Ford said. "Alton Memorial Hospital is a safe facility and a great asset to the Alton community. They are committed to the safety and security of their hospital. Recently they made investments in the safety of the campus in the form of additional public safety officers, weapons detection systems, increased patrols, and updating security technology."

The investigation is still on-going at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

