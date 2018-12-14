Alton Police probe armed robbery at Dollar General Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - An armed robbery occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General in Alton. "We are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at approximately 11:30 p.m.," Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said. "The suspect, a thin white male approximately 6 feet tall, was wearing a mask and displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store." Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! The Wood River K9 Unit responded and assisted by conducting a track of the suspect and the case remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip