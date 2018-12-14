Alton Police probe armed robbery at Dollar General
ALTON - An armed robbery occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General in Alton.
"We are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at approximately 11:30 p.m.," Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said. "The suspect, a thin white male approximately 6 feet tall, was wearing a mask and displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store."
The Wood River K9 Unit responded and assisted by conducting a track of the suspect and the case remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
