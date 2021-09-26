ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido provided a report Sunday morning about a pair of incidents Saturday in the City of Alton where shots were fired and injuries occurred.

"At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Alton Police Officers, while in the general proximity of downtown Alton, began receiving reports of shots fired in front of a business in the 200 block of W. 3rd St.," Chief Pulido said. "Officers arrived on scene and learned that a gunshot victim had just been transported by a person to an Alton area hospital.

"That gunshot victim was later transported to a St. Louis area hospital, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries."

Chief Pulido said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and the subjects involved were generally familiar with each other.

At about the same time, Alton Police Officers, with the assistance of surrounding area Police Departments also responded to the area of Ridge Street at East 7th Street in reference to a shooting.

"A person in a vehicle sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound as well," Chief Pulido said of the Ridge Street at East 7th Street incident.



"These cases are being investigated separately by the Alton Police Criminal Investigations Division," the chief added. "When violent crime happens anywhere in Alton, we will use all of our available resources to investigate.

"Even if victims and witnesses do not want to cooperate, we will still thoroughly investigate because violent crime negatively affects our community."



Chief Pulido commended his officers and the Criminal Investigations Division who will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

"The Alton Police Department also has a fantastic relationship with the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and we will definitely encourage that all defendants receive a strong sentence allowed by law," the chief said.

